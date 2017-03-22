See All Audiology Technology in New York, NY
Melissa Heche, AUD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Melissa Heche, AUD

Audiology
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa Heche, AUD is an Audiology in New York, NY. They specialize in Audiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Sales University - School of Audiology.

Melissa Heche works at New York Speech and Hearing in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Speech and Hearing Inc.
    271 Madison Ave Ste 1405, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 260-1414

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Audiogram
Audiometry
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Audiogram
Audiometry

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Audiogram Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Videostroboscopy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Videonystagmography Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melissa Heche?

    Mar 22, 2017
    New IEM'S - Melissa was highly recommended to me by my former band mate and now grammy award winning producer Andy Sneap. With that kind of endorsement I knew I wasn't going to be disappointed but upon meeting Melissa and undergoing an examination I can honestly say that even my high expectations were thoroughly surpassed! Warm, courteous and extremely knowledgeable, in my opinion every professional musician looking to purchase iem's needs to talk to Dr. Heche. - Wayne Banks - Robin Gibb band.
    Wayne Banks in Oxford, OXF — Mar 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Melissa Heche, AUD
    How would you rate your experience with Melissa Heche, AUD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melissa Heche to family and friends

    Melissa Heche's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melissa Heche

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melissa Heche, AUD.

    About Melissa Heche, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023189552
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sales University - School of Audiology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Heche, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Heche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Heche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Heche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Heche works at New York Speech and Hearing in New York, NY. View the full address on Melissa Heche’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Melissa Heche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Heche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Heche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Heche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Melissa Heche, AUD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.