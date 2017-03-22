Melissa Heche, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Heche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Heche, AUD
Melissa Heche, AUD is an Audiology in New York, NY. They specialize in Audiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Sales University - School of Audiology.
New York Speech and Hearing Inc.271 Madison Ave Ste 1405, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 260-1414
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
New IEM'S - Melissa was highly recommended to me by my former band mate and now grammy award winning producer Andy Sneap. With that kind of endorsement I knew I wasn't going to be disappointed but upon meeting Melissa and undergoing an examination I can honestly say that even my high expectations were thoroughly surpassed! Warm, courteous and extremely knowledgeable, in my opinion every professional musician looking to purchase iem's needs to talk to Dr. Heche. - Wayne Banks - Robin Gibb band.
About Melissa Heche, AUD
- Audiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1023189552
Education & Certifications
- Sales University - School of Audiology
Melissa Heche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Heche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Heche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Melissa Heche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Heche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Heche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Heche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.