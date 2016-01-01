Melissa Hubert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Hubert, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Melissa Hubert, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
UK Healthcare -Hip & Knee Replacement125 E Maxwell St Ste 201, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5533
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174629158
Melissa Hubert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Hubert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Melissa Hubert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Hubert.
