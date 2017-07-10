See All Nurse Practitioners in Carmel, IN
Melissa Humburg

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Melissa Humburg

Melissa Humburg is a Nurse Practitioner in Carmel, IN. 

Melissa Humburg works at Family Physicians Of Carmel in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana.

Melissa Humburg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Carmel Primary Care
    13400 N Meridian St Ste 302, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 415-6050
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 10, 2017
    Very thorough. She referred my husband to the appropriate specialty physicians that he needed. Melissa took her time with my family and I. I trust her to see any of my friends or family.
    Jul 10, 2017
    About Melissa Humburg

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841745577
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Humburg is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Humburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Humburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Humburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Humburg works at Family Physicians Of Carmel in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Melissa Humburg’s profile.

    Melissa Humburg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Humburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Humburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Humburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

