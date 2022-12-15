Melissa Huston is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Huston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Huston
Overview
Melissa Huston is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Longview, TX.
Locations
Huston Counseling Services2401 Judson Rd Ste 104, Longview, TX 75605 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday4:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday4:00pm - 9:00pmThursday4:00pm - 9:00pmFriday4:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa has a way of making you feel comfortable immediately. She has assisted me in therapy sessions with my personal life but has also been a proponent for me outside of our scheduled appointments, encouraging me and offering assistance and guidance. She checks in and truly cares. Other counselors I have seen have not put in the effort Melissa has in sessions, much less outside the office. She makes herself available to her clients and has prioritized me when I hardly prioritized myself. She is an encourager, challenger, and true mentor. She is awesome!!!!
About Melissa Huston
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Central Oklahoma
