Melissa Huston

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (50)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Melissa Huston is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Longview, TX. 

Melissa Huston works at Huston Counseling Services in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Huston Counseling Services
    2401 Judson Rd Ste 104, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    4:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    4:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    4:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    4:00pm - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Melissa has a way of making you feel comfortable immediately. She has assisted me in therapy sessions with my personal life but has also been a proponent for me outside of our scheduled appointments, encouraging me and offering assistance and guidance. She checks in and truly cares. Other counselors I have seen have not put in the effort Melissa has in sessions, much less outside the office. She makes herself available to her clients and has prioritized me when I hardly prioritized myself. She is an encourager, challenger, and true mentor. She is awesome!!!!
    About Melissa Huston

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356709729
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Central Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School

