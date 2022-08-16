Overview of Dr. Melissa Journot, DPM

Dr. Melissa Journot, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Journot works at Greiner Orthopedics in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.