Dr. Melissa Journot, DPM
Overview of Dr. Melissa Journot, DPM
Dr. Melissa Journot, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Journot's Office Locations
Greiner Orthopedics19201 E Valley View Pkwy Ste C, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 317-5070Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Juno is absolutely amazing! Very caring. She made sure that my pain was addressed and taken care of one way or another! Absolutely would go back if needed to!!
About Dr. Melissa Journot, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1497106330
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Truman Medical Center-Lakewood, Kansas City, Mo
- Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Northern Iowa
