Dr. Melissa Kalodner, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Melissa Kalodner, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant University.
Locations
Dr. Melissa F Kalodner10120 S Eastern Ave # 225, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 492-1232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
My child has been seeing Dr. K for 9 months. He has opened up so much with her and has been able to use the techniques she has worked with him on his own. We have seen a great improvement and are pleased with all the work Dr. K has put into our child.
About Dr. Melissa Kalodner, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730113168
Education & Certifications
- Alliant University
- Stockton State College
Frequently Asked Questions
