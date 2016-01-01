See All Pediatric Allergy And Immunologists in Charlotte, NC
Melissa Kelly, PA-C

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Melissa Kelly, PA-C is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Melissa Kelly works at Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Pulmonology - Carmel
    6331 Carmel Rd Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2918
    About Melissa Kelly, PA-C

    • Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1760865083
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

