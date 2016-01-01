Melissa Kerrick, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Kerrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Kerrick, ARNP
Overview of Melissa Kerrick, ARNP
Melissa Kerrick, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marathon, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Melissa Kerrick's Office Locations
- 1 5701 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050 Directions (305) 735-4107
Hospital Affiliations
- Fishermen's Community Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Kerrick?
About Melissa Kerrick, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1154773083
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Kerrick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Kerrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Kerrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Kerrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Kerrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Kerrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.