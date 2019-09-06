See All Physicians Assistants in East Liverpool, OH
Melissa Keyser, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Melissa Keyser, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in East Liverpool, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    15655 State Route 170, East Liverpool, OH 43920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Melissa Keyser, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1699972356
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

