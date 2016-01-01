Melissa King-Marvin, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa King-Marvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa King-Marvin, LPC
Overview
Melissa King-Marvin, LPC is a Counselor in Sierra Vista, AZ.
Melissa King-Marvin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sullivan MD Pllc5100 E Highway 90 Ste B, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 417-9729
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa King-Marvin?
About Melissa King-Marvin, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1235203027
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa King-Marvin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa King-Marvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa King-Marvin works at
Melissa King-Marvin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa King-Marvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa King-Marvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa King-Marvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.