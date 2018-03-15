Melissa Langino, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Langino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Langino, PA
Overview
Melissa Langino, PA is a Physician Assistant in Great Neck, NY.
Melissa Langino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care865 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-5202
-
2
NSUH - Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4435Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Langino?
Melissa was very thoughtful and kind during my visit. She answered all of my questions and made me feel at ease. I would definitely recommend her to family and friends.
About Melissa Langino, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639418551
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Langino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Langino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Langino works at
5 patients have reviewed Melissa Langino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Langino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Langino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Langino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.