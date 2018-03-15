See All Physicians Assistants in Great Neck, NY
Melissa Langino, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Melissa Langino, PA is a Physician Assistant in Great Neck, NY. 

Melissa Langino works at NSUH - Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care
    865 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-5202
  2. 2
    NSUH - Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-4435
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysteroscopy
Infertility
Hysteroscopy
Infertility

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Melissa Langino, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639418551
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Langino, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Langino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa Langino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa Langino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Melissa Langino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Langino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Langino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Langino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

