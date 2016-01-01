Melissa Larson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Larson, NP
Overview
Melissa Larson, NP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goshen, IN.
Locations
Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology1615 Winsted Dr Ste 2, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Melissa Larson, NP
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1336625409
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.