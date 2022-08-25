Melissa Leclair, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Leclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Leclair, NP
Overview of Melissa Leclair, NP
Melissa Leclair, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middleboro, MA.
Melissa Leclair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Melissa Leclair's Office Locations
-
1
SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Group8 Commerce Blvd # 300, Middleboro, MA 02346 Directions (774) 224-9260
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Leclair?
Melissa is wonderful!! She truly listens to your concerns and works with you to better your care. She is compassionate and friendly. I am happy to have found her as a provider.
About Melissa Leclair, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689172058
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Leclair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melissa Leclair using Healthline FindCare.
Melissa Leclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Leclair works at
13 patients have reviewed Melissa Leclair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Leclair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Leclair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Leclair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.