Melissa Leclair, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melissa Leclair, NP

Melissa Leclair, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middleboro, MA. 

Melissa Leclair works at SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Group in Middleboro, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Leclair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Group
    8 Commerce Blvd # 300, Middleboro, MA 02346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 224-9260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 25, 2022
Melissa is wonderful!! She truly listens to your concerns and works with you to better your care. She is compassionate and friendly. I am happy to have found her as a provider.
Photo: Melissa Leclair, NP
About Melissa Leclair, NP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689172058
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Leclair, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Leclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa Leclair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa Leclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Leclair works at SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Group in Middleboro, MA. View the full address on Melissa Leclair’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Melissa Leclair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Leclair.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Leclair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Leclair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
