Melissa Lesaar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Lesaar, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melissa Lesaar, FNP-C
Melissa Lesaar, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Lesaar's Office Locations
2919 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 109, Mesa, AZ 85212
(480) 530-3411
Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa is top notch!! She was the only reason I stayed with doc Ranson as she was the only person in the building that seemed to actually care. Always listened, answered questions and never made me feel rushed... 10/10 would recommend.
About Melissa Lesaar, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326454810
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Lesaar accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Lesaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Melissa Lesaar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Lesaar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Lesaar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Lesaar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.