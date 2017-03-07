Melissa Lunsford, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Lunsford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Lunsford, FNP
Overview
Melissa Lunsford, FNP is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC.
Melissa Lunsford works at
Locations
-
1
North Carolina Surgery at Wakefield11200 Governor Manly Way, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 784-7874
-
2
North Carolina Surgery at Cary1505 SW Cary Pkwy, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 784-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Lunsford?
I had unexpected colon surgery in November 2016, and when I met Melissa in the hospital prior to my surgery, I immediately felt very comforted and assured that she would make sure that any request or concern of mine would be addressed immediately, and that proved to be true. I was deeply reassured by Melissa's genuine care and concern, as well as her professional knowledge and acumen. The team of Dr. Strouch, my primary surgeon, Dr. Altom, who assisted, and Melissa Lunsford is top notch.
About Melissa Lunsford, FNP
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1336598952
Education & Certifications
- WATTS SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Lunsford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Lunsford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Lunsford works at
3 patients have reviewed Melissa Lunsford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Lunsford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Lunsford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Lunsford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.