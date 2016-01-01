Melissa Magby, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Magby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Magby, APRN
Melissa Magby, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR.
CHI St. Vincent Clinic Pediatrics - Hot Springs225 McAuley Ct Ste B, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1699961458
- HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
