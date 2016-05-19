See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Union City, NJ
Dr. Melissa Manzo, OD

Optometry
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Melissa Manzo, OD

Dr. Melissa Manzo, OD is an Optometrist in Union City, NJ. 

Dr. Manzo works at Sana Sleep Study Inc. in Union City, NJ with other offices in South Plainfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sana Sleep Study Inc.
    3196 Kennedy Blvd, Union City, NJ 07087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 863-9013
  2. 2
    Eye Professionals
    906 Oak Tree Ave Ste I, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 222-3506
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    May 19, 2016
    Dr. Manzo is always patient and explains everything she is doing in a manner that I can actually understand, not just in doctor terms.
    Alyson in Jersey City, NJ — May 19, 2016
    About Dr. Melissa Manzo, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114290319
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Manzo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Manzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

