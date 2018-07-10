Dr. Melissa Marano, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Marano, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Marano, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.
Dr. Marano works at
Locations
-
1
MRM Psychological Testing and Clinical Services495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 12, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 683-2822Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
MRM Psychological Testing and Clinical Services - at Bell Health101 Crawfords Corner Rd Ste 1116B, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 683-2322Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marano?
SO highly recommend Dr. Marano! It’s so rare to find a good therapist that actually cares and knows what they’re talking about. I went to her on and off when I was 17-19 and she truly changed my life. I think about her often and I’m so thankful for her guidance and counseling. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without her help. If you are looking for the best therapist around here she is definitely it.
About Dr. Melissa Marano, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1376605949
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marano works at
Dr. Marano speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.