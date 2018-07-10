Overview

Dr. Melissa Marano, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.



Dr. Marano works at MRM Psychological Testing and Clinical Services in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.