Melissa Marvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Marvin, LMFT
Overview
Melissa Marvin, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA.
Melissa Marvin works at
Locations
-
1
Melissa K Marvin Dba United Counseling Center829 Rosemarie Ln Ste G, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 610-9330
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Marvin?
Melissa is Educated. Experienced. Compassionate. Professional and Real. I have peers who see her as well as myself and I am truly blessed and lucky to have crossed paths with her. She listens to me and I feel as if she helps me find the answers within myself each session. I trust her being her educational background for her professional advice, however I also trust her and believe in her not only because she makes me feel as if she believes in me, but because she has years of experiences and knows what can work for me as long as I consider her suggestions. I plan to continue receiving Melissa's services.
About Melissa Marvin, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1831532191
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Marvin works at
3 patients have reviewed Melissa Marvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Marvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Marvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Marvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.