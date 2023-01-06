Overview of Melissa McClenahan, PA-C

Melissa McClenahan, PA-C is an Urology Physician Assistant in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology (Physician Assistant), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Idaho State Univertiy Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Melissa McClenahan works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.