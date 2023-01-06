Melissa McClenahan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa McClenahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa McClenahan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melissa McClenahan, PA-C
Melissa McClenahan, PA-C is an Urology Physician Assistant in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Urology (Physician Assistant), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Idaho State Univertiy Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Melissa McClenahan works at
Melissa McClenahan's Office Locations
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 639-4900
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 639-4900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good..she explain and answered all my questions to were i could understand. Very kind and friendly.
About Melissa McClenahan, PA-C
- Urology (Physician Assistant)
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Idaho State Univertiy Physician Assistant Program
- Boise State University
