Melissa McComas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa McComas, RN
Overview of Melissa McComas, RN
Melissa McComas, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, WV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa McComas' Office Locations
- 1 1520 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25311 Directions (304) 414-5930
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Melissa McComas, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477815942
Frequently Asked Questions
