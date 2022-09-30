See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Melissa McIntyre, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melissa McIntyre, APRN

Melissa McIntyre, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Melissa McIntyre works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa McIntyre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2040 Harrodsburg Road Suite 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 30, 2022
Nicest Dr ever.
Deborah Goad — Sep 30, 2022
Photo: Melissa McIntyre, APRN
About Melissa McIntyre, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194988584
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa McIntyre, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa McIntyre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa McIntyre works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Melissa McIntyre’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Melissa McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa McIntyre.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

