Melissa McKay, AGPCNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melissa McKay, AGPCNP-BC

Melissa McKay, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Livingston, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa McKay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    315 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-4170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Melissa McKay, AGPCNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457833006
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa McKay, AGPCNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa McKay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Melissa McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa McKay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

