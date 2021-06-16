Melissa McKay, AGPCNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa McKay, AGPCNP-BC
Overview of Melissa McKay, AGPCNP-BC
Melissa McKay, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Livingston, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa McKay's Office Locations
- 1 315 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa is very good of what she is doing , professional , nice , helpful , talented . Awadalla Maged 2021
About Melissa McKay, AGPCNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457833006
Melissa McKay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa McKay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Melissa McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Melissa McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.