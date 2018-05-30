Melissa Michel, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Michel, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Michel, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Upper Saint Clair, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1580 McLaughlin Run Rd Ste 214, Upper Saint Clair, PA 15241 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was Melissa's patient a while back before she moved offices. I really appreciated how thorough and understanding she is. Sometimes she would go a bit off topic and I would wonder if we were in therapy at all, but overall I loved having her as a therapist!
About Melissa Michel, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1902114010
Education & Certifications
- Chatham University
- University of Pittsburgh, Main
Frequently Asked Questions
