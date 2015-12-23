Melissa Miller, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Miller, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Melissa Miller, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA.
Melissa Miller works at
Melissa Miller4010 Moorpark Ave Ste 118, San Jose, CA 95117 Directions (408) 576-8333Monday1:15pm - 5:30pmTuesday1:30pm - 6:30pmThursday1:30pm - 6:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been working with Melissa for 10+ years. Yes that's a long time, well worth my self care. Her training in EMDR is an amazing tool. The tapping techniques she also teaches is so soothing. Her ability to ground you while disassociated is a God send. If she has specifically been asked a question that she gets stumped on, she will find answers and goes the extra mile. A true godsend for me.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1770558744
- Santa Clara University
Melissa Miller accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
