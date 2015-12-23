See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Jose, CA
Melissa Miller, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa Miller, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA. 

Melissa Miller works at Melissa Miller in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Melissa Miller
    4010 Moorpark Ave Ste 118, San Jose, CA 95117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 576-8333
    Monday
    1:15pm - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:30pm - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    1:30pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    I have been working with Melissa for 10+ years. Yes that's a long time, well worth my self care. Her training in EMDR is an amazing tool. The tapping techniques she also teaches is so soothing. Her ability to ground you while disassociated is a God send. If she has specifically been asked a question that she gets stumped on, she will find answers and goes the extra mile. A true godsend for me.
    Diane ontiveros in san Jose — Dec 23, 2015
    About Melissa Miller, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1770558744
    Education & Certifications

    • Santa Clara University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Miller, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Miller accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Melissa Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Miller works at Melissa Miller in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Melissa Miller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Melissa Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.