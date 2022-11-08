Dr. Ogden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Ogden, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melissa Ogden, PHD
Dr. Melissa Ogden, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Mobile, AL.
Dr. Ogden works at
Dr. Ogden's Office Locations
Dr. Melissa Ogden2450 Old Shell Rd Ste A, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 478-3044
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Ogden’s for many years. She is professional, compassionate, a great listener, trustworthy and gives concrete solutions that you can actually do. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Melissa Ogden, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1932259215
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogden accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.