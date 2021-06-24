See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Long Beach, CA
Melissa Paramo, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Melissa Paramo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA. 

Melissa Paramo works at Cambrian Homecare in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cambrian Homecare
    5199 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 360-3648

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Melissa Paramo, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386992642
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Paramo, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Paramo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa Paramo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Paramo works at Cambrian Homecare in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Melissa Paramo’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Melissa Paramo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Paramo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Paramo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Paramo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

