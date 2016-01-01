Melissa Patterson, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Patterson, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Patterson, NPC is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Melissa Patterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 302, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8290
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Patterson?
About Melissa Patterson, NPC
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1235671140
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Patterson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Patterson works at
Melissa Patterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.