Melissa Paul, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melissa Paul, MSN
Melissa Paul, MSN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Vancouver, WA.
Melissa Paul works at
Melissa Paul's Office Locations
Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Internal Medicine2101 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-2727
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Melissa Paul, MSN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245748110
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Paul accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Paul has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.