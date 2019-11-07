Melissa Paules has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Paules, PA-C
Overview
Melissa Paules, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD.
Locations
Frederick Office400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (240) 566-3300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Paules?
Wonderful. Dr cared, didn’t miss anything. I’ve been in misery for a month and she knew what to do
About Melissa Paules, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255645180
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Paules has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Melissa Paules. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Paules.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Paules, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Paules appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.