Melissa Paules, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Melissa Paules, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD. 

Melissa Paules works at Frederick Regional Health System in Frederick, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frederick Office
    400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 566-3300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 07, 2019
Wonderful. Dr cared, didn’t miss anything. I’ve been in misery for a month and she knew what to do
Allison — Nov 07, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Melissa Paules, PA-C
About Melissa Paules, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255645180
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Paules has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa Paules has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Paules works at Frederick Regional Health System in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Melissa Paules’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Melissa Paules. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Paules.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Paules, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Paules appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

