Overview

Dr. Melissa Pencille, PHD is a Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Pencille works at University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospital of Brooklyn
    450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-1808
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2017
    Very pleasant and she listens and gives the best advice possible i giive her services a 10 i look forward with my meetings with her.she's an excellent DR i will definitely recommend her to other people.
    Suhale in Brooklyn, NY — Jul 15, 2017
    About Dr. Melissa Pencille, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407393952
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

