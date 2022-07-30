Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pongratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD
Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD is an Optometrist in Goodyear, AZ.
Dr. Pongratz works at
Dr. Pongratz's Office Locations
-
1
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 323-6658Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pongratz?
Great service. Everyone's polite and friendly. Thank you
About Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1508486762
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pongratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pongratz works at
Dr. Pongratz speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Pongratz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pongratz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pongratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pongratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.