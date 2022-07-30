See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD

Optometry
4.7 (56)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD

Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD is an Optometrist in Goodyear, AZ. 

Dr. Pongratz works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pongratz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear
    1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 323-6658
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 56 ratings
Patient Ratings (56)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(12)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pongratz?

Jul 30, 2022
Great service. Everyone's polite and friendly. Thank you
— Jul 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pongratz to family and friends

Dr. Pongratz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pongratz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD.

About Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1508486762
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melissa Pongratz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pongratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pongratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pongratz works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Pongratz’s profile.

56 patients have reviewed Dr. Pongratz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pongratz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pongratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pongratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.