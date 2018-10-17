See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Worth, TX
Melissa Pridemore, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Melissa Pridemore, FNP-C

Melissa Pridemore, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Pridemore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7313 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 945-2277
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Oct 17, 2018
    Melissa is extremely thorough and detailed. She listens to patients and goes above and beyond to provide medical care. The current practice is losing her and losing me as a patient.
    Bea in Fort Worth, TX — Oct 17, 2018
    About Melissa Pridemore, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962747840
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Pridemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Pridemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Melissa Pridemore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Pridemore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Pridemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Pridemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

