Melissa Pridemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Pridemore, FNP-C
Melissa Pridemore, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7313 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Directions (817) 945-2277
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Melissa is extremely thorough and detailed. She listens to patients and goes above and beyond to provide medical care. The current practice is losing her and losing me as a patient.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962747840
Melissa Pridemore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Pridemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Melissa Pridemore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Pridemore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Pridemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Pridemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.