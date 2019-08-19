Melissa Prince, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Prince, MSN
Offers telehealth
Melissa Prince, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Melissa Prince CANP, Endocrinology15333 N Pima Rd Ste 305, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 244-0703
She is one FANTASTIC provider. I searched for quite a long time and finally found Melissa. Trustworthy, Knowledgeable, caring, all around GREAT provider.
Melissa Prince has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Prince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Melissa Prince. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Prince.
