Melissa Prince, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Melissa Prince, MSN

Melissa Prince, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Melissa Prince works at Melissa Prince CANP, Endocrinology in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Prince's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Melissa Prince CANP, Endocrinology
    15333 N Pima Rd Ste 305, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 244-0703

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperlipidemia

Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Melissa Prince, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700914199
Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Prince, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa Prince has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa Prince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Prince works at Melissa Prince CANP, Endocrinology in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Melissa Prince’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Melissa Prince. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Prince.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Prince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Prince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.