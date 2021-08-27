Melissa Ratterree-Raper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Ratterree-Raper, MS
Overview
Melissa Ratterree-Raper, MS is a Counselor in Muskogee, OK.
Locations
- 1 1133 N Main St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 869-8834
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa helped my daughter tremendously. Couldn’t have asked for a better counselor for her. Highly recommend!!
About Melissa Ratterree-Raper, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1447499454
Melissa Ratterree-Raper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Melissa Ratterree-Raper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Ratterree-Raper.
