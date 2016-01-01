Melissa Ridings, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Ridings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Ridings, PNP
Overview of Melissa Ridings, PNP
Melissa Ridings, PNP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Kernersville, NC.
Melissa Ridings works at
Melissa Ridings' Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Kernersville240 Broad St, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7648
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Ridings?
About Melissa Ridings, PNP
- Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1942769161
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Ridings accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Ridings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Ridings works at
Melissa Ridings has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Ridings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Ridings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Ridings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.