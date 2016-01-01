See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in Kernersville, NC
Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Melissa Ridings, PNP

Melissa Ridings, PNP is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Kernersville, NC. 

Melissa Ridings works at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Kernersville in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Ridings' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Kernersville
    240 Broad St, Kernersville, NC 27284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7648
    About Melissa Ridings, PNP

    • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1942769161
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

