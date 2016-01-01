Melissa Rivera, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Rivera, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melissa Rivera, PA-C
Melissa Rivera, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Elkins Park, PA.
Melissa Rivera works at
Melissa Rivera's Office Locations
-
1
Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park60 Township Line Rd Fl 1, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6800
-
2
Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Rivera?
About Melissa Rivera, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1124424668
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Rivera works at
87 patients have reviewed Melissa Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.