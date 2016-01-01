See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos, FNP

Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos works at 181ST STREET MEDICAL PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    181st Street Urgent Care Center
    521 W 181st St, New York, NY 10033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 756-6000
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Asthma
Diabetes
Anemia
Asthma
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health First Health Plans
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679665301
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos works at 181ST STREET MEDICAL PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos’s profile.

    Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Rodriguez-Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

