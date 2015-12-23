Dr. Rooney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melissa Rooney, PHD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Rooney, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gold River, CA.

Locations
- 1 11344 Coloma Rd Ste 180, Gold River, CA 95670 Directions (916) 552-1402
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended her to multiple friends - she is direct, a good listener and there if and when I need her. I have learned SO much from her insight, and grown from seeing her. I appreciate her in my life!
About Dr. Melissa Rooney, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1669634077
Dr. Rooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rooney.
