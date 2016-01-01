See All Neurosurgeons in Virginia, MN
Melissa Rose, APRN

Neurosurgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Melissa Rose, APRN

Melissa Rose, APRN is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Virginia, MN. 

Melissa Rose works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN with other offices in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Melissa Rose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 305-0000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Ste 157, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 786-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
  • Essentia Health-Virginia

Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)

Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Melissa Rose, APRN

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225302839
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Rose, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Rose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

