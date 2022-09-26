Melissa Rubio, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Rubio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Rubio, FNP
Overview
Melissa Rubio, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sugar Land, TX.
Locations
Sugar Lakes Family Practice16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 565-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Renaissance Physicians Organization (RPO)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Melissa Rubio, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1750713491
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Rubio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Rubio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Rubio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Rubio speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Melissa Rubio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Rubio.
