Overview of Melissa Schimpf, CRNP

Melissa Schimpf, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Melissa Schimpf works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.