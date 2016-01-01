Melissa Schimpf, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Schimpf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Schimpf, CRNP
Melissa Schimpf, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Melissa Schimpf's Office Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates380 N Oxford Valley Rd Fl 1, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Melissa Schimpf, CRNP
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750630752
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Schimpf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Schimpf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Schimpf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Schimpf.
