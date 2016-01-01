Melissa Schreiber, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Schreiber, PA
Overview of Melissa Schreiber, PA
Melissa Schreiber, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA.
Melissa Schreiber's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Covered California
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Melissa Schreiber, PA
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1841250222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
