Melissa Sellers, LMHC
Melissa Sellers, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Orlando, FL.
Grow Therapy618 E South St Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (203) 683-5946
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My therapist is the best she’s helped me a lot and makes me feel heard and understood I couldn’t ask for anyone better
- Psychotherapy
- English
Melissa Sellers accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Melissa Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Sellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.