Melissa Smallwood, APRN
Overview of Melissa Smallwood, APRN
Melissa Smallwood, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Melissa Smallwood's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine Berea2108 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Ratings & Reviews
In 2018, I found a lump in my breast and Melissa Smallwood examined me and got me right in for a mammogram. She is very caring and takes the time to answer questions. I have kept her as my primary doctor because of her kindness and knowledge.
About Melissa Smallwood, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831627389
2 patients have reviewed Melissa Smallwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Smallwood.
