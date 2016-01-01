Overview of Melissa Smits, APNP

Melissa Smits, APNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Marian University and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Melissa Smits works at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.