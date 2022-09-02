Dr. Melissa Snyder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Snyder, PHD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Snyder, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Palm Desert, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 72925 Fred Waring Dr Ste 202, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Exclusive Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
You’ll love her. I only stopped seeing her because our conversations helped me a lot.
About Dr. Melissa Snyder, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841380250
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.