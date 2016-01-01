Melissa Spence accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Spence, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Spence, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Melissa Spence works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rady's Children's Hospital- Pediatric Otolaryngology3030 Childrens Way Ste 402, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 966-7701
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Spence?
About Melissa Spence, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1891068003
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Spence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Spence works at
Melissa Spence has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Spence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Spence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Spence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.