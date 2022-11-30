See All Physicians Assistants in Seattle, WA
Melissa Szocik

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Melissa Szocik is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA. 

Melissa Szocik works at Group Health Dwntwn Med Ctr Fam in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Downtown Pharmacy
    1420 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-2611
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Melissa Szocik

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1144372228
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Szocik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Szocik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Szocik works at Group Health Dwntwn Med Ctr Fam in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Melissa Szocik’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Melissa Szocik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Szocik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Szocik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Szocik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

