Melissa Vega, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV.
Melissa Vega works at
Alm Family Practice1895 Plumas St Ste 6, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 786-0100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Family Medicine
- English
Melissa Vega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Vega accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Melissa Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.